Oppo F23 5G smartphone launched

Oppo is launching a new Android smartphone, the Oppo F23 5G the handset will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile processor and it also has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage then there is a microSD card slot for expansion, the handset also comes with a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The new Oppo F23 5G smartphone comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 67W fast charging, the device also comes with ColorOS 13.1 and it comes with Android 13.

The handset has a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear. On the front of the device, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for snapping selfies.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 64-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is also a secondary 2-megapixel depth camera on the rear of the smartphone, it will be available in two colors Bold Gold and Black and it will retail for INR 24,999 which is about $304. the handset will be available in India from the 18th of May.

Source GSM Arena





