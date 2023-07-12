Oppo A78 4G smartphone unveiled

Oppo has added a new Android smartphone to its range, the Oppo A78 4G and the handset comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that features a 90Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G processor and the device comes with 8GB of RTAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of FRAm and 256GB of storage.

If you need some extra storage then there is also a microSD card slot for expansion the handset comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 67W fast charging.

The new Oppo A78 4G smartphone comes with various cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and two cameras on the rear. On the front of the device, there is an 8-megapixel camera that has been designed for taking selfies and for making video calls.

On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel camera with a wide-angle lens for photos and videos, there is also a 2 2-megapixel depth secondary camera.

The new Oppo A78 4G smartphone will come in a choice of two colors, Aqua Green and Mist Black and the handset will retail for IDR 3,599,000 which is about $236 at the current exchange rate.

