Oppo A73 smartphone gets official

Oppo has launched another new Android smartphone, the Oppo A73 and the device is launching in Tunisia.

The handset is apparently the Oppo F17 with a new name and some minor design changes, the handset has similar specifications.

The handset comes with a 6.44 inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 mobile processor and it also comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage. There is also a microSD card slot if you need some extra storage.

The Oppo A73 features a 5015 mAh battery and fast charging and it comes with a 16 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies.

On the back of the handset there are a total of four cameras which include a 16 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and two 2 megapixel cameras. As yet there are no details on a launch date or pricing.

