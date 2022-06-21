Oppo A57 smartphone launched in India

The Oppo A57 smartphone has been launched in India and the device will retail for RS 13,999 which is about $180 at the current exchange rate. The handset is available from the Oppo Store in India and it is also going to be available at other retailers.

The device comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 mobile processor and it also comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage.

The Oppo A57 also features a 6.56-inch LCD display that features a 20:9 aspect ratio and an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels.

The handset also comes ColorOS 12.1 which is based on Google’s Android 12 and it features a 5000 mAh battery and SuperVOOC charging.

The device comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and two cameras on the rear.

On the front of the Oppo A57 there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the back of the device, there is a 13-megapixel main camera for photos and video and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The handset also comes with a microSD card slot, fingerprint scanner, and USB-C and it will be available in two colors, Glowing Green and Glowing Black.

