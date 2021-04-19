Oppo A54 smartphone launched in India

Oppo has launched a new smartphone in India, the Oppo A54 and the handset comes with a 6.51 inch LCD display that has a HD+ resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 mobile processor and it will come with a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

There is also a choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage and a microSD card slot for extra storage, plus a 5,000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

On the front of the handset there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back there is a 13 megapixel main camera and two 2 megapixel cameras.

The Oppo A54 will be available in a choice of three colors, Crystal Black, Starry Blue, and Moonlight Gold. and it will retail for about $180.

Source XDA

