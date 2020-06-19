Oppo A52 smartphone lands in India

The Oppo A52 was made official back in April and now the handset has launched in India, the device is available from Flipkart and Amazon.

The handset retails for INR 16,990 which is about $222 at the current exchange rate and it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile processor and it comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The device features a 6.5 inch LCD display with a FHD+ resolution and it comes with a range of cameras which include a 8 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies.

There are four cameras on the back, these include a a 12 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and two 2 megapixel cameras. The device comes with ColorOS 7.1 which is based on Android 10.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals