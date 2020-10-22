Oppo A33 smartphone launched in India

Oppo is launching a new Android smartphone in India, the Oppo A33 and the handset comes with a 6.5 inch display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 mobile processor and it comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

If you need some extra storage there is also a microSD card slot and the handset comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

On the front of the device there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back of the device there is a 13 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel depth and 2 megapixel macro camera.

The Oppo A33 will be available in two colors, Moonlight Black and Mint Cream and it will retail for INR 11,990 which is about $£162.

Source GSM Arena

