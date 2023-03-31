Oppo A1X smartphone gets official

Oppo has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of Oppo A1X and the handset comes with a 6.56-inch LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and it comes with a choice of RAM and storage, you can choose from 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

If you need some extra storage the handset comes with a MicroSD card slot for expansion and it features a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 10W charging, plus Android 12 and Color OS 12.1.

The Oppo A1X smartphone comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and two cameras, on the back, these will include a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for making video calls and for taking selfies.

On the front or back of the handset, there is a 13-megapixel for photos and videos, and there is also a 2-megapixel depth camera. The handset will come in a choice of two colors, blue or black.

Pricing for the handset starts at CNY 1,399 which is about $204 for the ^GB model and CNY 1,599 or about $23 for the 8GB model.

Source GSM Arena





