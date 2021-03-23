OpenRazer v3 brings more Razer keyboard and mouse drivers to Linux

If you would like greater support for your Razer peripherals when using the Linux operating system, you may be interested to know that a new version of the unofficial OpenRazer application has been released this week, providing a range of drivers for the most popular Razer keyboards and mice.

OpenRazer 3.0 also adds support for DPI stages to mice and fixes a number of bugs from previous releases. The OpenRazer 3.0 software is now available to download via GitHub. OpenRazer 3.0 offesr a collection of Linux drivers for Razer devices, providing kernel drivers, DBus services and Python bindings to interact with the DBus interface.

Drivers included in the latest OpenRazer 3.0 release include :

– Razer Blade Stealth Late 2020

– Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro

– Razer Mouse Bungee V3 Chroma

– Razer Ornata Chroma V2

– Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini

– Razer Base Station V2 Chroma

– Razer Firefly V2

– Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition

– Razer Book 13 2020

– Razer Basilisk V2

– Razer Cynosa Chroma Pro

– Razer Basilisk Ultimate

– Razer Mouse Dock

– Razer Charging Pad Chroma

– Razer Huntsman Mini

Bugs fixed in the latest version 3 release include :

– Add missing HAS_MATRIX attribute for Tartarus V2

– Fix volume control buttons on Razer Cynosa V2

– Fix Fn button while the daemon is running for some devices

– Remove/fix missing daemon methods for some devices

for a complete list of all supported Razer peripherals jump over to the official GitHub page by following the link below.

Source : GitHub : OpenRazer : Liliputing : Phoronix

