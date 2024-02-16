OpenAI unveils Sora a text to video generator

OpenAI has unveiled its latest AI tool called Sora, a new text-to-video generator that can create realistic videos from text. Sora can create videos up to 1 minute long and the videos are designed to be high-quality and realistic, you can see one of the videos created below.

Sora is being made available to red teamers to help pinpoint potential risks and harm in critical areas. And OpenAI is also opening the doors for visual artists, designers, and filmmakers to dive in and share their thoughts on making Sora even better.

Sora can create intricate scenes featuring several characters, distinct kinds of movement, and spot-on details of both the subject and the setting. It gets not just what you’re asking for in your prompt, but also how those elements fit together in real life.

This new model gets language, which lets it nail your prompts and bring to life characters bursting with emotions. Sora can even pull off creating several scenes in one video, keeping the characters and visual style consistent throughout. The video below was posted on Twitter and it gives us an idea of the quality of content that can be created.

Introducing Sora, our text-to-video model. Sora can create videos of up to 60 seconds featuring highly detailed scenes, complex camera motion, and multiple characters with vibrant emotions. https://t.co/7j2JN27M3W Prompt: “Beautiful, snowy… pic.twitter.com/ruTEWn87vf — OpenAI (@OpenAI) February 15, 2024

You can find out more details about the new Sora video generator from OpenAI over at the company’s website at the link below, this looks seriously impressive and we are looking forward to finding out more details about it.

Source OpenAI



