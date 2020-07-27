Geeky Gadgets

OpenCV AI Kit tiny yet powerful, open source spatial AI system

To celebrate OpenCV’s 20th anniversary the development team have created an open source spatial AI system in the form of the aptly named OpenCV AI Kit (OAK). OAK is and MIT-licensed open source software and Myriad X-based hardware solution for computer vision at any scale. OAK consists of the OAK API software and two different types of hardware: OAK-1 and OAK-D. Early bird pledges are available from $99 or roughly £78 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place before the end of the year.

“OAK are tiny artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision (CV) powerhouses, with OAK-D providing spatial AI leveraging stereo depth in addition to the 4K/30 12MP camera that both models share. They are also both absurdly easy to use. Up and running in under 30 seconds, OAK-1 and OAK-D allow anyone to access this power: hobbyists, researchers, and professionals alike. Once you’re done tinkering, OAK’s modular, FCC/CE-approved, open-source hardware ecosystem affords direct integration into your products.”

“OAK is a modular, open-source ecosystem composed of MIT-licensed hardware, software, and AI training – that allows you to embed the super-power of spatial AI plus accelerated computer vision functions into your product. OAK provides in a single, cohesive solution what would otherwise require cobbling together disparate hardware and software components. Both OAK modules are also available in 3 packs and 10 packs. All backers will be able to add additional modules, and other add-ons, to their pledge in our post-campaign backer management system.”

