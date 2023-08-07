Maslow 4 affordable, open source large format CNC machine

In the world of compact large format CNC routers, Maslow 4 stands out as a game-changer. This innovative device is designed to cut out digital designs from 8’ x 4’ sheets of materials such as plywood, plastic, sheetrock, or even aluminum with speed and precision. Unlike other CNC routers, Maslow 4’s compact upright frame takes up significantly less space, or even no space at all if set up on the floor.

Maslow 4 is a proud member of the tensegrity robots family, which are known for using members under tension to move. This unique design allows Maslow 4 to use four steel-reinforced belts to fully constrain its position on the cutting surface, enabling precise movements without the need for bulky and expensive steel beams that traditional CNC routers use. Early bird reservation pledges are now available for the different project from roughly $525 or £413 (depending on current exchange rates).

Maslow CNC cutter

“We believe everyone should be able to experience the magic of designing something on the computer and watching it become real. Six years ago we introduced Maslow – an entirely new kind of CNC router. And it was a success – we raised over $300k here on Kickstarter and gathered a wonderful community of makers and hobbyists around the world who used Maslow to make anything you can imagine – from chess boards to boats (!).”

Speed: 2,500mm/min (100ipm) x/y, 300mm/min (11ipm) z

Precision: +-0.5mm (1/64in) (see risks and challenges section)

Work Area: 1.2×2.4 meters (4×8 feet) x/y, 50mm (1.9 inches) z

File type: GRBL standard G-code (.gcode, .nc) files

Electrical: 120-240 volts, 50-60Hz, <1 Amp for the CNC part of the machine (The router uses 7A)

The heart of Maslow 4 is its custom five-axis control board that drives four high-power DC servo motors and two stepper motors. Each servo axis is independently controlled and has real-time current feedback, allowing Maslow 4 to “feel” the tension in each belt. The controller is equipped with WiFI, Bluetooth, and USB C connections, making it a versatile tool for any workspace.

Open source CNC machine

Maslow 4 can be controlled from any device with a WiFi connection, including Windows, Linux, Mac, iOS, or Android devices. There’s no need for an internet connection, app, or software download. The device creates its own WiFi network, or it can be connected to a home network. Bluetooth and USB C connections are also available, although these features are still being refined for user-friendliness.

“We have spent the last several years working on the next generation of Maslow – a machine that’s faster, easier to use, more precise, and more compact than the previous generation. Right now we have a fully functioning hardware and firmware, we have suppliers lined up, and we have finished designs for the injection molded parts.”

Open source CNC

One of the standout features of Maslow 4 is its self-calibrating capability. In previous generations of Maslow, the calibration process could be tricky and time-consuming. However, Maslow 4 has been designed to automatically use its servo motors to make a series of movements and measurements, recording the results. It then uses an algorithm to solve for precise calibration, eliminating the need for manual measurements.

If the Maslow 4 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the Maslow 4 open source CNC machine project look at the promotional video below.

Maslow 4 large format CNC router

The anchor points for Maslow 4 can be any four rigid points and do not need to be precisely spaced or rectangular. This flexibility further enhances the ease of use and convenience of this innovative CNC router.

“Help us make Maslow 4 a reality by buying a Maslow4 kit, or by donating a small amount for our cause. We really appreciate any donation, big or small. If you don’t have money to spare – no problem! We’re sure you know someone who’d be excited to hear about it. Maslow4 will be our team’s third successful Kickstarter to ship (mostly) on time. We know what it takes to get it done. Maslow4 is an international cooperation between: “

Cutting speed and accuracy

In terms of specifications, Maslow 4 boasts a speed of 2,500mm/min x/y and 300mm/min z. It offers a precision of +-0.5mm and a work area of 1.2×2.4 meters x/y, 50mm z. It supports GRBL standard G-code files and operates on 120-240 volts, 50-60Hz, consuming less than 1 Amp for the CNC part of the machine.

Maslow 4 is a revolutionary tool that combines compact design, precision, and user-friendly features to redefine the CNC routing experience.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product specifications for the open source CNC machine, jump over to the official Maslow 4 crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



