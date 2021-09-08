OnlyKey DUO digital password key keeps your digital world safe

If you’d like to secure your digital world beyond just a simple password you may be interested in a new portable password protection key aptly named the OnlyKey DUO. Launched via Kickstarter the tiny portable key has been specifically designed to protect your accounts and is supported by all USB-A and USB-C devices.

The security key requires no software to be installed and you can use your OnlyKey DUO immediately for two-factor authentication and passwordless login (FIDO2) supported by major online services provided by the likes of Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Dropbox, GitHub, Okta, AWS and more.

“When it comes to your life, a lot of invaluable data and assets are online and your accounts could be compromised. Phishing is a big problem and OnlyKey solves this problem in multiple ways. With OnlyKey, you can do more than just hope your accounts are safe; you can take control of your online security.”

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $39 or £229 (depending on current exchange rates). Assuming that the OnlyKey DUO funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022.

“OnlyKey, the original open source security key, is trusted by thousands of professionals world-wide and has been highlighted as the ultimate security key for professionals by ZDNet. Various privacy-focused books and publications have featured OnlyKey, and it was recently selected by TechRadar “Best security key 2021: hardware keys for top online protection”.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the password protection key, jump over to the official OnlyKey DUO crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

