OnLogic Karbon Series rugged mini PC range introduced

OnLogic has this week announced the launch of a new range of rugged mini PC systems making up the Karbon Series rugged edge computers. Specifically designed for reliability in challenging environments, resisting damage due to strong vibrations, extreme temperatures, variable power and dust, says OnLogic.

“Since no two IoT deployments are the same, the Karbon series offers flexibility to address your current, and future, rugged computing challenges. The Karbon series is able to leverage impressive computing power, installation flexibility and a suite of onboard and optional features to help advance your ideas.”

“Built to withstand 50G of impact force and 500Hz of vibration, the Karbon 300 brings rugged industrial computing in a small form factor. Not only does it benefit from a wide operating temperature range of -25°C ~ 70°C, it also features modular customisation options which allow users to push rugged industrial IoT projects even further. With a height of 5.6 centimeters, the system can be installed wherever it’s needed.”

“For situations where more power is needed in a rugged Industrial form factor, the Karbon 700 has the same core capabilities of the Karbon 300 and adds more features and stronger processing, with up to Intel i7 and Intel Xeon CPUs. The Karbon 700-SE has room for I/O Expansion and offers a PCIe slot to add mini ITX GPUs. When even more power is needed, the Karbon 700-X2 can be configured with full height GPUs. Additional options include AI accelerators and PoE.”

Features of the OnLogic Karbon Series rugged mini PC range include :

– Tested to MIL-STD-810 standards to resist shock and vibration damage

– Fanless or Fanned/Fanless Hybrid design with up to -40°C ~ 70°C operating temperature range

– Computing options including efficient Intel Atom X Series up to high-powered Intel Core i7 or Xeon processing

– Available configurations integrate the latest and most requested industrial IoT technologies, including GPUs and other AI accelerators, PoE, wireless communication options, and multiple displays

– Integrated CAN bus, ignition sensing and customizable DIO

– Wide operating temperature and shock and vibration ratings designed for vehicle or rail deployments

Source : Fanless Tech : OnLogic

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals