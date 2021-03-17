OnePlus Watch specifications revealed

OnePlus are launching their new OnePlus 9 smartphone this month, they will also be launching their first smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch.

Ishan Ararwal has revealed the specifications on the device it will measure 46mm display and it will come with 4GB of built in storage.

The device will also come with Warp Charge which will charge the battery in just 20 minutes and give you up to a weeks worth of usage.

We will have full details on the new OnePlus Watch when it is made official along with the OnePlus 9 range of smartphones later this month.

Exclusive: OnePlus Watch Specifications – 46mm

– IP68

– Warp Charge (A week of charge in 20 minutes)

– Sleep, Stress, Blood Saturation, Heart Rate Monitoring

– Check Notifications, Calls

– Control OnePlus TV

– 4GB Storage

– Auto Workout Detection More: https://t.co/m4Cr3ckTWR pic.twitter.com/TP75nMCmXd — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 17, 2021

Source Ishan Agarwal, Pricebaba

