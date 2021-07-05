OnePlus smartphones to get 3 years of Android updates

OnePlus has announced that its smartphones will get at least three years of Android updates for new devices, the company also revealed some details about existing devices.

The company recently revealed that they would be further integrating with Oppo and now they have revealed more details about their update schedule.

Existing flagships will get three years of major Android updated and 4 years of security updates, some Nord devices will get 2 years of updated and three years of security updates. More details below.

Most importantly, with this change, we are happy to announce an improved software maintenance schedule for the lifecycle of our open market smartphones:

Flagship product line (including T / R): The OnePlus 8 series and newer devices will receive 3 major Android updates and 4 years of security updates.

Nord / Nord CE: The first OnePlus Nord and newer Nord / Nord CE devices will receive 2 major Android updates and 3 years of security updates.

Nord N series: Starting from N10 and N100, all N series devices will receive 1 major Android update and 3 years of security updates.

(Note: Flagship devices released prior to the OnePlus 8 series will follow the previous schedule of 2 major Android updates and 3 years of security updates. Software update plans for carrier versions will follow the requirements of our carrier partners.)

So basically any flagship devices that the company announces from now onward will get the three years of updates. You can find out more details at the link below.

Source OnePlus

