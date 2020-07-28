OnePlus Nord smartphone gets reviewed (Video)

We have already seen a number of videos on the new OnePlus Nord smartphone and now we have a review video on the handset from Marques Brownlee.

The video below gives us a good look at the design and features on the new budget OnePlus smartphone, the handset will retail for €399 in Europe.

The OnePlus Nord is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM. There is also a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The handset features a 6.44 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a range of cameras.

On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera and one 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, on the back there is a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 5 megapixel depth camera.

The handset is launching in the UK and Europe, there are no details as yet on whether it will be available in the US some time in the future.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

