OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications leaked

OnePus CEO Pete Lau recently confirmed the launch of the new OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone, the handset is coming next week on the 10th of June.

Now it looks like we have some specifications on the handset, the device will apparently come with a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

No details on the exact resolution but we are expecting it to be FHD+, it will apparently be powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor and will come with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage.

On the back of the handset there will be a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. On the front of the handset there will be a 16 megapixel Selfie camera.

The new OnePlus Nord CE 5G will also feature a 4500 mAh batter and 30W fast charging, we will have full details on the handset when it gets official next week.

Source Mysmartprice

