OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone leaked

The new OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone has been leaked, some renders of the handset have appeared online along with some of the device’s specifications. The handset will come with a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels.

The new OnePlus Nprd 3 smartphone will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 mobile processor and the handset will come with 8GB of RAM, we are expecting the handset to come with two storage options, 128GB and 256GB, it is not expected to feature a microSD card slot.

The handset will come with a range of cameras, there will be a single camera on the front of the device and three cameras on the rear. On the rear of the handset, there will be a 50-megapixel camera for taking photos and recording videos, this will feature a wide-angle lens. There will also be a secondary 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

On the front of the new OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone, there will be a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies, the handset will also come with a 5000 mAh battery and it will feature 80W fast charging.

So far it looks like the handset will come in two colours grey and green, as yet there are no details on how much it will retail for, as soon as we get some more details about the device, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Winfuture



