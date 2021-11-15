OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition gets unboxed (Video)

The new OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition smartphone was made official recently, the handset goes on sale tomorrow.

Now we get to find out more details about the new Pac-Man Edition in an unboxing video from Tech Spurt.

As a reminder, the OnePlus Nord 2 comes with a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels

Processing is provided by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor plus a choice 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of included storage.

The OnePlus Nord 2 features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera which is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The device also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and 65W charging, which will apparently charge the device in around 30 minutes.

Okay, so what makes the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition so special? Well, that all starts with its color, material, and finish (CMF). The handset comes with a reimagined rear cover boasting a dual film design with phosphorescent ink applied to its innermost film that enables the device to glow in the dark. Yes, you read that right – the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition glows in the dark, showcasing a maze inspired by the classic game. Seriously, you need to see this thing. But that comes later…

The new OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition is now available to pre-order and it goes on sale tomorrow, it costs £499 in the UK or €529 in Europe.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals