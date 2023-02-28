OnePlus Ace 2V launching March 7th

OnePlus has confirmed that it will be launching a new smartphone on the 7th of March, the OnePLus Ace 2V.

The handset will be launching in China on the 7th of March a 2:30 pm local time, the company has not confirmed the specifications as yet, although there are a number of rumored specifications.

The device is rumored to come with a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and the handset will apparently be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor.

The device is also rumored to come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, plus the handset will also come with a range of cameras.

This will apparently include a 64-megapixel camera on the rear, plus two other cameras, these are rumored to be an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

There will also be a 16-megapixel front-facing camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies.

The device is also rumored to come with a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging, this may be the same 100W fast charging that is used in the OnePlus Ace 2. The handset will be made official next week and we will have full details on the device then along with some photos.

Source GSM Arena





