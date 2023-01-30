OnePlus Ace 2 launching 7th February

OnePlus will be launching some new devices in February, this will include the new OnePlus Ace 2 smartphone and the OnePlus Bud Ace.

The new OnePlus Ace 2 will be unveiled at a press event in China on the 7th of February, the event will take place at 2.30 pm local time.

The handset is rumored to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and it will feature a Full HD+ resolution.

The device will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor and it will come with a choice of RAM and storage options, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The handset is rumored to come with a range of cameras, this will apparently include a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear.

On the back of the handset, there will be a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there will also be an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the handset, there will be a 16-megapixel camera for photos and videos.

The new OnePlus Ace smartphone is also rumored to come with a 5,000 mAh battery and it will apparently feature 100W fast charging. As soon as we get some more details about the handset, we will let you know.

Source Playfuldroid





