OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro press shots leaked

The new OnePlus 9 range of smartphones are coming on the 23rd of March and now some more press renders of the handsets have been leaked.

The new photos show both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro devices, the two handsets look very similar, although they will have slightly different specifications.

The OnePlus 9 will come with a 6.5 inch display, with a FHD+ resolution and the 9 Pro will come with a slightly larger display.

All of the models in the range are expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and there should be a range of RAM options and storage options.

OnePlus recently revealed a partnership with Hasselblad for the cameras on the new OnePlus flagship smartphones, so we are expecting to see a range of high end cameras and also camera features.

OnePlus are holing their press event for their new smartphone range on the 23rd of March, we will have full details about all of the new models in the range then.

Source WinFuture

