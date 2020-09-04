OnePlus 8T smartphone specifications revealed

We recently saw a leaked press render of the new OnePlus 8T smartphone and now it looks like we have some specifications on the device.

According to Android Central, the handset will be launching soon and it will get a range of upgrades over the current OnePlus 8.

The device will come with a 6.55 inch AMOLED display that will feature a 120Hz refresh rate and you will be able to switch between 60Hz and 120Hz modes. The standard refresh rate on the handset will be 120Hz.

Processing will come in the form of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ mobile processor and it will also come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device will come with Android 11 and it will feature a range of high end cameras.

The OnePlus 8T will come with a 48 megapixel main camera, a 16 megapixel wide angle camera, a 5 megapixel macro and a 2 megapixel portrait camera, no details on the front camera as yet. The handset is expected to be released before the end of this month.

Source Android Central

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals