Omni Off-Grid power station offers a off-grid communications hub and more

Omni Power have returned to Kickstarter this week to launch their new Omni Off-Grid system designed to be the world’s first portable power station with off grid communication for camping, emergencies and more. Omni Off-Grid has been designed to provide the ability to charge as many devices with as many connections as possible. You can also directly plug your solar panels, use our dedicated charger or even use your own USB-C charger, “so you’ll never feel stranded in any situation” says Omni.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $1649 or £1274, offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Omni Off-Grid Indiegogo campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the Omni Off-Grid project checkout the promotional video below.

“Omnicharge is back for a 4th crowdfunding campaign with its most versatile, powerful, and compact power solution for all your off-grid adventures and emergency situations. We are so used to having power and connectivity in our lives, bringing our devices everywhere. But when we venture off-grid, power and connectivity can be quite unreliable. That’s why we designed Omni Off-Grid; to help you prepare for any situation.”

“Engineered from the ground up, we provide a compact power station that you can take anywhere! The Omni Off-Grid has a similar capacity with more features, yet 40% smaller than the competition. Making it more versatile and portable.”

Perfect for outdoor adventures, but also critical for emergency situations like blackouts or natural disasters. The Omni Connect Module comes with 4 Omni Connect devices and can be used INDEPENDENTLY from the Omni Off-Grid Station. For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features, jump over to the official Omni Off-Grid crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

