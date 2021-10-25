Oled Nintendo Switch gets durability tested (Video)

The new Oled Nintendo Switch launched recently, the device gets a number of upgrades over the previous console, this includes a larger display which measures 7 inches as opposed to 6.2 inched on the original model.

The original Nintendo Switch had and LCD display and this new model comes with an OLED display. Now we get to find out how durable it is in a new video from JerryRigEverything.

As we can see from the video the display on the device started to show scratches at level 3 and 4, this is in line with what happens to plastic.

The display on the OLED Swicth is made from glass but it comes with a permanent plastic screen protector to make sure the glass doesn’t go everywhere if it breaks. So it looks like the display on the device can easily be scratched because of this permanent plastic screen protector.

As we can see in the bend burn test there is permanent damage to the display, this normally happens with OLED displays.

In the bend test the new OLED Nintendo Switch survived the bend test and it looks like Nintendo has made some improvements to its design over the first generation model.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

