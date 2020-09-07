Old-School Essentials Advanced Fantasy old-school fantasy RPG expansion books

Fans of old-school fantasy RPG or those looking for a new slant on the original tombs may be interested in the Old-School Essentials: Advanced Fantasy campaign which has already raised over $200,000 thanks to nearly 3,000 backers. With only four days remaining time is running out to take advantage of the early bird pledges which will start shipping out to backers as digital pledges during October 2020 and physical books during March 2021

“In April 2019, Necrotic Gnome Kickstarted Old-School Essentials: Classic Fantasy — a role-playing game of magic, monsters, and adventure. Following the incredible success of that Kickstarter, Exalted Funeral and Necrotic Gnome are joining forces to massively expand the game with new character options, monsters, and magic plus a set of brand new adventure scenarios! Old-School Essentials: Classic Fantasy is a faithful retelling of the 1981 Basic/Expert rules, beloved for their simplicity, clarity, and flexibility. But sometimes you want MORE!”

“In answer to that call, we’re now primed to massively expand the game, adding reams of exciting content inspired by the ever-popular Advanced 1st Edition rules. All that delicious esoteric 1970s flavour you crave is here — assassins, poisons, drow, half-orcs, mimics, xorns, vorpal swords, ioun stones… even the dreaded tarrasque! More classes, more magic, more monsters, more options. All 100% compatible with the Basic/Expert rules and presented in the familiar Old-School Essentials style.”

Old-School Essentials: Advanced Fantasy area available in two formats:

– Complete Player’s Tome and Referee’s Tome: A pair of chunky tomes that form a complete game. The two tomes include everything from the Classic Fantasy game plus the new Advanced Fantasy options, making them the perfect option for people who don’t have any of the previous Old-School Essentials books.

– Supplements to expand the Classic Fantasy game: The Advanced Fantasy material is also available as four supplements to the Classic Fantasy game, adding new character options, spells, monsters, and magic items. If you already have the Old-School Essentials Classic Fantasy game (the Rules Tome or the Black Box), grab the supplements to add the Advanced Fantasy options to your games.

