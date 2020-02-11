VOIXATCH, the First Cellular Enabled Smartwatch with Bluetooth Bezel, Launches on Kickstarter

Sponsored:

February 10, 2019) – The innovative, voice–controlled watch with its bezel doubling up as a bluetooth headset, VOIXATCH will be available for pre-order on Kickstarter coming February 11.

VOIXATCH is a blend of high technology and cool fashion. Receiving a call while working out in the gym? Simply detach the circular Bluetooth bezel and put it around the ear. The call will be automatically connected! No need to carry smartphones around all the time, or carry the Bluetooth headset separately.

The first smart watch with built-in Bluetooth headset, VOIXATCH works on both Cellular (LTE) and GPS modes, and has a customizable design. It’s simple and quick to make calls. Just detach the bezel from the VOIXATCH and hang it on the ear. A wing shaped protrusion keeps the bezel intact and firmly attached.

VOIXATCH offers a world of features integrated in itself: on-wrist fitness data (heart rate, calorie counter, etc), and on-wrist notifications for calls, messages, and alerts from social media apps (Facebook/ Instagram/Whatsapp).

There is fashion too! Those who want to wear a different look need to only change the bezel. The convenience is equally a winner – the BT headset can be recharged by simply placing it on the watch.

Voice control give VOIXATCH extra maneuverability and power. With Google Voice, watch functions can be controlled with spoken commands. To make a call to a friend, for example, simply say their name.

The inspiration for creating VOIXATCH came from its inventor, Jason Oh recovering from a Judo injury. Jason found it inconvenient to make calls through his smart watch, and came up with the idea of designing a smartwatch with an easily accessible headset.

“We want to create easier and unique choices for your life. With specialists and partners in our team, we are ready to give you the VOIXATCH by earning the trust of our backers,” says Jason Oh.

The tech specs for the VOIXATCH are as follows: Dimensions, 49x49x16mm; a 560mAh battery for battery life up to 3 days; USB recharging; ARM Cortex-A53 CPU, a 1.2” Amoled display and waterproof design.

For more information, please visit: www.Voixatch.com

Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/voixatch/voixatch-first-smart-watch-with-built-in-bluetooth-headset

Contact:

Young Gwun Oh

VOIXATCH

Email: [email protected]

Contact Number : +82-(0)41-415-0330

