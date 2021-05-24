Ofgem to invest £300 million for EV chargers in the UK

Ofgem has announced that £300 million will be invested for EV chargers in the UK, a new infrastructure will support 1,800 new ultra rapid charging points around the UK.

These 18 new electric vehicle charging points will be located at service stations on motorways throughout the UK.

They also announced that a further 1,750 charging points will be created in towns and cities around the UK.

The investment will be delivered in the next two years and is part of a much bigger plan to ensure Britain has the energy infrastructure it needs to support the move to low carbon transport and heating while maintaining secure supplies. The magnitude of this investment is expected to be in the order of over £40 billion through Ofgem’s regulation of energy networks.

Every region in Britain will benefit from today’s announcement, with 204 net zero projects worth £300.5 million across England, Scotland and Wales. These shovel-ready, low carbon projects start this year, supporting clean transport and heat, and opening up local electricity grids to take on more low carbon generation.

Ofgem has said that this £300 million investment is the start of a £40 billion investment in the UK energy networks on the next seven years, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Pfgem

