Ronin Mark 1 off-road adventure eBike with 1,000w mid drive motor

Cyclists and off-road adventures looking for a rugged ebike might be interested in the all-terrain, zero emission ebike specifically designed for hunting, adventure and even commuting. Equipped with a battery capable of providing up to 60 miles of range the Ronin is equipped with a 1000w ultra-mid drive motor. Early bird opportunities are now available for the futuristic project from roughly $3599 or £2826 (depending on current exchange rates).

“RONIN evolved from an electric hunting bike into the most powerful electrical two-wheeler, capable of carrying you through the toughest terrains on earth. The mission of A-0 is to create an everyday E-cycle powered by green energy. A tool that can take you to farther destinations for work and for leisure with ease, while also charging up on steeper climbs and tough terrains and hauling your hefty trophy from a successful hunt, all without burdening the environment.”

“A-0 manages to merge all the advantages ofa hunting bike and an electric city cruiser, making RONIN adaptable to a wider range of scenarios where you seek a thrilling riding experience, while still being affordable for most people who seek a greener way to commute. You will realize how much time and effort has gone into ensuring that every feature enhances your riding experience.”

Off-road ebike

Assuming that the RoninMark 1 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the RoninMark 1 off-road ebike electric mountain bike project scrutinize the promotional video below.

“Equipped with by far the most powerful mid-drive torque sensing motor, RONIN is able to produce a nominal power rating of 1000W and a peak power rating of 1500W. The motor has a reduction ratio of 1:21.9 and a maximum torque of 160 N.m, Giving the rider exceptional explosive force when taking off and a breeze at top speeds of up to 47km/h (30mph) without breaking a sweat.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical data sheet for the off-road ebike electric mountain bike, jump over to the official RoninMark 1 crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals