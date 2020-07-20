Oculus Quest controller charger now available for $79

Oculus Quest owners looking for a more convenient way to charge their virtual reality Quest controllers, may be interested to know that an unofficial Oculus Quest controller charging station is now available to preorder $79.

“Our Charging Station kit includes the controller charging system and charging dock. The charging dock offers a convenient way to store and charge you controllers. It can be kept on your desk or mounted to your wall using the included mounting brackets.”

Features of the Oculus Quest controller charging station include :

– Fully charges in 1.5 hours

– Charge lasts for up to 1 week with standard use

– Batteries holds charge for up to 3 months with no use

– Charging Dock is designed to be placed on a desk or mounted to a wall with the included mounting kit.

– Easily swap our batteries with standard AA batteries as you wish.

– Magnetic connector allows you to securely dock your controllers yet easily pick them up for quick use.

– Durable and elegant modern design. It’s both practical and aesthetically pleasing!

Source :ONG : UploadVR

