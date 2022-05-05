New Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer stars Ewan McGregor training Luke

Star Wars fans looking forward to the new Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series starring Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Moses Ingram, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend and Sung Kang. Sure to enjoy this new trailer teasing a little more of the storyline and characters you can expect from the upcoming miniseries created for the Disney+ streaming service. The story takes place ten years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith released back in 2005.

The series is directed by Deborah Chow, with Joby Harold serving as showrunner and will be launching exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service later this month on May 27, 2022. The miniseries will consist of six episodes with the last premiering on June 22, 2022.

Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series

“The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader.”

Source : Disney

