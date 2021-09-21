NVIDIA Windows 11 Game Ready Driver with DLSS & DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing)

NVIDIA has this week announced the release of new Windows 11 Game Ready Driver complete with DLSS support for over 100 games together with 10 new GeForce Experience Optimal Playable Setting profiles. The new NVIDIA drivers provide support for DirectX 12 Ultimate on GeForce RTX graphics cards and laptops, G-SYNC HDR monitor owners can enjoy enhanced SDR games with Microsoft’s Auto HDR, and RTX graphic cards are primed to support DirectStorage.

NVIDIA DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing)

NVIDIA is also rolling out NVIDIA DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) a new artificial intelligence based anti-aliasing mode for gamers who have “spare GPU headroom” and want higher levels of image quality. This new feature is available first from today on the Elder Scrolls Online test servers.

“Our latest GeForce Game Ready driver delivers support for the official release of Windows 11, along with a bumper crop of highly anticipated titles, including Alan Wake Remastered, Diablo II: Resurrected, Far Cry 6, Hot Wheels Unleashed, Industria, New World, and World War Z: Aftermath.”

“Throughout NVIDIA’s history, we’ve supported every new Windows operating system at release with dedicated drivers, ensuring our customers receive optimized performance and access to the latest Windows features. Today, we have released our Game Ready and NVIDIA Studio drivers for Windows 11’s October 5th official release, having supported Windows 11 preview builds with WHQL-certified drivers since June.”

“Many gamers want higher frame rates. But others have plenty of FPS and instead want to maximize image quality. NVIDIA DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) is a new AI-based anti-aliasing mode for users who have spare GPU headroom and want higher levels of image quality. DLAA uses the same technology developed for DLSS, but works on a native resolution image to maximize image quality instead of boosting performance”

For more details on all the new games that are being supported by the latest NVIDIA drivers jump over to the official NVIDIA new site by following the link below.

Source : NVIDIA

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals