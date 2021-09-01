NVIDIA rolls out new updates to Unreal Engine developers

NVIDIA has today announced the roll-out of new updates adding new features tweaks and enhancements for its Unreal Engine developers to enjoy. The NVIDIA update take the form of a custom branch of Unreal Engine 4.27 (NvRTX) added to improve Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), RTX Global Illumination (RTXGI), RTX Direct Illumination (RTXDI), and NVIDIA Real-Time Denoisers (NRD). The Unreal Engine RTXGI plugin has also been updated to make it even easier to add the latest version of this global illumination SDK (1.1.40) to your game, together with NVIDIA Reflex becoming a standard feature in Unreal Engine 4.27.

NVIDIA Reflex is now mainlined within UE4.27 and natively supported, in addition to latency reduction functions, the SDK also features measurement markers to enable developers to easily calculate both Game and Render Latency. Ethan Einhorn from NVIDIA explains a little moreover on the official Developer Blog.

“NvRTX 4.27 will shorten your development cycles and help make your games look even more stunning. In NvRTX 4.27, RTX Direct Illumination (RTXDI) and NVIDIA Real-Time Denoisers (NRD) improved support for Metahuman hair. “-“Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) added softening capability to the sharpness slider, and provided a workaround for packaged builds not initializing DLSS on d3d11 devices. RTXGI increased the number of volumes supported in the indirect lighting pass from 6 to 12, made screen-space indirect lighting resolution adjustable through cvars, and supported blending of more than 2 volumes.”

“Leveraging the power of ray tracing, RTXGI provides scalable solutions to compute multi-bounce indirect lighting without bake times, light leaks, or expensive per-frame costs. RTXGI is supported on any DXR-enabled GPU, and is an ideal starting point to bring the benefits of ray tracing to your existing tools, knowledge, and capabilities.”

Source : NVIDIA

