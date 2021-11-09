NVIDIA Quantum-2 supercomputing infiniBand networking platform introduced

NVIDIA has today announced its next-generation InfiniBand networking platform NVIDIA Quantum-2 at this weeks GTC November 2021 Keynote. Designed to take supercomputing to a new level and into the cloud. Quantum-2 has been created to provide extreme performance, broad accessibility and strong security needed by cloud computing providers and supercomputing centers.

NVIDIA Quantum-2 is currently the most advanced end-to-end networking platform ever built, and takes the form of a 400Gbps InfiniBand networking platform that consists of the NVIDIA Quantum-2 switch, the ConnectX-7 network adapter, the BlueField-3 data processing unit (DPU) and all the software to support the new architecture.

NVIDIA Quantum-2 infiniBand networking platform

“The requirements of today’s supercomputing centers and public clouds are converging,” said Gilad Shainer, senior vice president of Networking at NVIDIA. “They must provide the greatest performance possible for next-generation HPC, AI and data analytics challenges, while also securely isolating workloads and responding to varying demands of user traffic. This vision of the modern data center is now real with NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand.”

“The introduction of NVIDIA Quantum-2 comes as supercomputing centers are increasingly opening to multitudes of users, many from outside their organizations. At the same time, the world’s cloud service providers are beginning to offer more supercomputing services to their millions of customers. Includes key features required for demanding workloads running in either arena. Supercharged by cloud-native technologies, it provides high performance with 400 gigabits per second of throughput and advanced multi-tenancy to accommodate many users.”

“The multi-tenant performance isolation of NVIDIA Q2 keeps the activity of one tenant from disturbing others, utilizing an advanced telemetry-based congestion control system with cloud-native capabilities that ensure reliable throughput, regardless of spikes in users or workload demands. In-Network Computing technology provides 32x more acceleration engines for AI applications compared with the previous generation. Advanced InfiniBand fabric management for data centers, including predictive maintenance, is enabled with the NVIDIA UFM Cyber-AI platform.”

Source : NVIDIA

