In an effort to help companies halt climate change NVIDIA has designed a new liquid called GPU for mainstream servers to help build high-performance green data centres. The NVIDIA A100 PCIe GPU is the first in a line of liquid cooled graphics cards unveiled by NVIDIA this week and at least a dozen system makers plan to incorporate these GPUs into their offerings later this year. They include ASUS, ASRock Rack, Foxconn Industrial Internet, GIGABYTE, H3C, Inspur, Inventec, Nettrix, QCT, Supermicro, Wiwynn and xFusion.

NVIDIA liquid-cooled NVIDIA A100 PCIe GPU

““This is the start of a journey,” said Smith of the debut of liquid-cooled mainstream accelerators. Indeed, we plan to follow up the A100 PCIe card with a version next year using the H100 Tensor Core GPU based on the NVIDIA Hopper architecture. We plan to support liquid cooling in our high-performance data center GPUs and our NVIDIA HGX platforms for the foreseeable future.”

“For fast adoption, today’s liquid-cooled GPUs deliver the same performance for less energy. In the future, we expect these cards will provide an option of getting more performance for the same energy, something users say they want. “Measuring wattage alone is not relevant, the performance you get for the carbon impact you have is what we need to drive toward,” said Smith.”

“We have 10,000 customers counting on us for help with this journey. They demand more data and more intelligence, often with AI, and they want it in a sustainable way,” said Smith, a Julliard grad who got into tech in the early 2000’s building websites for fellow musicians in New York City.”

“As of April, Equinix has issued $4.9 billion in green bonds. They’re investment-grade instruments Equinix will apply to reducing environmental impact through optimizing power usage effectiveness (PUE), an industry metric of how much of the energy a data center uses goes directly to computing tasks.”

Source : NVIDIA

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals