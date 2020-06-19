NVIDIA Jetson TX2 mini PC for A.I IoT applications

IBASE has unveiled a new NVIDIA Jetson TX2 mini PC and artificial intelligence computing platform for AIoT applications. The latest EC-3200 AI computing platform that is based on the cutting-edge power-efficient and high-performance NVIDIA Jetson Tegra X2 (TX2) processor. A dual-core Denver 2 combined with a quad-core ARM Cortex -A57 processor that provides 256 CUDA cores on the NVIDIA’s advanced Pascal GPU architecture with up to 1.33 TFLOPS of AI performance.

Measuring just 127 x 137 x 46 mm in size the mini PC comes equipped with 8 GB LPDDR4 memory and 32 GB eMMC storage on board. Connectivity is provided by front I/O interfaces provide a GbE, an HDMI (1.4), two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports, while a DB9 connector (For RS232 or CAN bus), a Micro USB slot, as well as an external 10-pin GPIO port are located on the right side.

EC-3200 features include :

– NVIDIA Jetson TX2, Quad Core, 64-bit, 256 CUDA cores

– 8 GB Memory / 32 GB eMMC 5.1 / Single GbE

– 2x M.2 socket (M2280 & E3042), support SSD/WiFi/BT/LTE

– Fanless design with operating temperature range from -20°C to +60°C

– Designed for wall-mounting and DIN rail mounting

– Custom made BSP based Ubuntu 16.04, Jetpack 3.2.1 and L4T 28.2

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by IBASE, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : TPU

