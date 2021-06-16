NVIDIAJetson AGX Xavier Industrial launched

NVIDIA has today unveiled its new Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial featuring a 512-core NVIDIA Volta GPU with 64 Tensor Cores, two NVIDIA deep learning accelerators, two vision accelerators, an eight-core NVIDIA Carmel Arm CPU, an encoder and decoder, and more. The new Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial has been designed to deliver “the highest performance for AI embedded industrial and functional safety applications in a power-efficient, rugged system-on-module”.

The new SCE contains dual Arm Cortex-R5 processors that can be used for integrated fault-detection mechanisms, lock-step subsystems and enables built-in-system test. The Cortex-R5, which is in an always-on domain, can be used for safety and error correction functions. The new Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial module is available to order now and will be available in late July. The Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial is targeted for applications in industrial, aerospace, defense, construction, agriculture, logistics, inventory management, delivery, inspection and healthcare. Applications enabled across these sectors include worker and site safety, site access and monitoring, and inspection in hazardous and harsh environments, among others.

“Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial combines the supercomputing capabilities of the Jetson AGX Xavier system-on-module with new reliability, availability and serviceability features required to deploy AI in tough environments. These include error correction codes, single error correction, double error detection and parity protection to deliver internal RAM resilience, address and data bus error detection and correction and IP resiliency in industrial applications. “

Developers can start building the smartest edge and embedded systems for their industrial applications today using the Jetson AGX Xavier Developer Kit, downloading JetPack and designing with all the documentation available on the NVIDIA Jetson site by following the links below.

Source : NVIDIA : Developer Kit

