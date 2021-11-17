NVIDIA ICAT Image Comparison and Analysis Tool released

As well as releasing its new and improved NVIDIA DLSS 2.3, NVIDIA has also released NVIDIA ICAT its Image Comparison and Analysis Tool which is now available to download for free and supports JPEG, PNG, or WEBP image formats and MP4 or WEBM video formats.

“The Image Comparison & Analysis Tool (ICAT) is an application which allows you to make image quality comparisons with speed and ease. With ICAT, you don’t need to load professional editing software for video and image comparisons. Simply load up to four videos and images at a time into ICAT, then you can align, trim, create loops, pan and zoom into areas of focus, and adjust video playback speed to get that perfect comparison.”

NVIDIA ICAT Image Comparison and Analysis Tool

“NVIDIA ICAT allows users to easily compare up to 4 screenshots or videos with sliders, side-by-sides, and pixel peeping zoom-ins. Align comparisons spatially and temporally, examine the differences, and draw your conclusions. To compare different scaling technologies, we encourage you to first use ICAT to find the most comparable image quality modes, and then look at the performance gains. Note that just because two quality modes are named the same, doesn’t mean they are equivalent. While this varies by game and resolution, we’ve found that DLSS Performance mode is best compared to the Ultra Quality mode of spatial upscalers. We call this approach “ISO-Quality”, as performance is compared at equivalent image quality levels. “

Source : NVIDIA

