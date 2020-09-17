NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card reviewed by Digital Foundry

If you would like to learn more about the new GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs which brings several world firsts offering up to 24GB of GDDR6X VRAM together with support for HDMI 2.1, for 4K high refresh rate and 8K gaming. As well as being the first discrete GPUs with support for the AV1 codec, enabling you to watch high-resolution streams using significantly less bandwidth. You are sure to be interested in the review by the team at Digital Foundry.

“For two years now, the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti has been the undisputed consumer-level GPU king – but Nvidia’s new Ampere architecture has arrived, with RTX 3080 taking performance to the next level. In this review you’ll get to see just how fast this new card is, and whether it lives up to the early promise shown in our RTX 3080 early look video. NOTE: we re-tested Gears 5 after filming this – its jump from 2080 to 3080 it actually 69%, not 61%.”

The GEFORCE RTX 3080 Founder Edition graphics card is available to purchase from today and priced from £649 or roughly $699. The higher-end RTX 3090 will start at $1,499, while the RTX 2070 will cost $499.

Source : Digital Foundry : NVIDIA

