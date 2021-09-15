NVIDIA GeForce NOW leaks list of possible new games coming to streaming service

Somebody over at NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW game streaming service has inadvertently leaked a list of games that could possibly be coming to the cloud streaming service in the near future. NVIDIA was quick to remove access to the list and released a statement saying.

“NVIDIA is aware of an unauthorized published game list, with both released and/or speculative titles, used only for internal tracking and testing. Inclusion on the list is neither confirmation nor an announcement of any game. NVIDIA took immediate action to remove access to the list. No confidential game builds or personal information were exposed.”

The list includes several remasters and remakes of several Final Fantasy games a 2021 anniversary title in the “Tomb Raider” franchise, remasters of GTA “San Andreas” and “Vice City,” an upcoming 2022 “Bioshock” title, an RTX remaster of “Mirror’s Edge.”

NVIDIA says the list was “unauthorised“and was a speculative list meant for internal tracing of upcoming titles. As always assumed more details are made available both officially and via leaked sources we will keep you up to speed as always. Let’s hope that the full list of games make their way to the excellent NVIDIA GeForce NOW game streaming service in the near future.

Chrono Cross Remaster

Final Fantasy Tactics Remaster

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy IX Remake

Final Fantasy XVI

Gears 6

Tomb Raider Anniversary (2021)

Unannounced title by Square Enix

Alan Wake Remastered (Steam)

Kingdom Hearts IV

Indiana Jones

S.T.A.L.K.E.R Android

PayDay 3

Metal Gear Solid 2 – Sons of Liberty HD

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater HD

Timesplitters 2 Remastered

The Talos Principle 2

XCOM 3

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Street Fighter 6

Dragons Dogma 2

Monster Hunter 6

GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas Remasters

Bioshock TRX remaster

Bioshock 2022

Mirror’s Edge RTX Remaster

Untitled Respawn Game

Titanfall 3

Tekken 8

Human Fall Flat 2

Crysis 4

Earth Defence Force 6

Bayonetta 3

Judgment

Catherine Full Body

Shin Megami Tensei V

Batman: Arkham Knight RTX Remaster

Half-Life 2 Remastered

Project FPS

Source : TPU : WCCFTech

