NVIDIA GeForce NOW leaks list of possible new games coming to streaming service

Somebody over at NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW game streaming service has inadvertently leaked a list of games that could possibly be coming to the cloud streaming service in the near future. NVIDIA was quick to remove access to the list and released a statement saying.
“NVIDIA is aware of an unauthorized published game list, with both released and/or speculative titles, used only for internal tracking and testing. Inclusion on the list is neither confirmation nor an announcement of any game. NVIDIA took immediate action to remove access to the list. No confidential game builds or personal information were exposed.”
The list includes several remasters and remakes of several Final Fantasy games a 2021 anniversary title in the “Tomb Raider” franchise, remasters of GTA “San Andreas” and “Vice City,” an upcoming 2022 “Bioshock” title, an RTX remaster of “Mirror’s Edge.”
NVIDIA says the list was “unauthorised“and was a speculative list meant for internal tracing of upcoming titles. As always assumed more details are made available both officially and via leaked sources we will keep you up to speed as always. Let’s hope that the full list of games make their way to the excellent NVIDIA GeForce NOW game streaming service in the near future.
Chrono Cross Remaster
Final Fantasy Tactics Remaster
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Final Fantasy IX Remake
Final Fantasy XVI
Gears 6
Tomb Raider Anniversary (2021)
Unannounced title by Square Enix
Alan Wake Remastered (Steam)
Kingdom Hearts IV
Indiana Jones
S.T.A.L.K.E.R Android
PayDay 3
Metal Gear Solid 2 – Sons of Liberty HD
Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater HD
Timesplitters 2 Remastered
The Talos Principle 2
XCOM 3
Resident Evil 4 Remake
Street Fighter 6
Dragons Dogma 2
Monster Hunter 6
GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas Remasters
Bioshock TRX remaster
Bioshock 2022
Mirror’s Edge RTX Remaster
Untitled Respawn Game
Titanfall 3
Tekken 8
Human Fall Flat 2
Crysis 4
Earth Defence Force 6
Bayonetta 3
Judgment
Catherine Full Body
Shin Megami Tensei V
Batman: Arkham Knight RTX Remaster
Half-Life 2 Remastered
Project FPS
