NVIDIA CloudXR demo creating a fully rigged character in VR Masterpiece Studio Pro

If you’re interested in learning more about how the NVIDIA RTX technology, CloudXR solves immersive design challenges you may be interested in a new demonstration from SIGGRAPH 2021 this week. During which a fully rigged character with Masterpiece Studio Pro, is running remotely in Google Cloud and interactively streamed to the artist using CloudXR, check out the video below to learn more.

“The demo focuses on an interactive technique known as digital sculpting, which uses software to create and refine a 3D model as if it were made of a real-life substance such as clay. But moving digital sculpting into a VR space creates a variety of challenges.

First, setting up the VR environment can be complicated and expensive. It typically requires dedicated physical space for wall-mounted sensors. If an artist wants to interact with the 3D model or move the character around, they can get tangled up in the cord that connects their VR headset to their workstation.

CloudXR, hosted from Google Cloud on a tetherless HMD, addresses these challenges by providing artists with the freedom to create from virtually anywhere. With a good internet connection, there’s no need for users to be physically tethered to an expensive workstation to have a seamless design session in an immersive environment.”

Source : NVIDIA

