NVIDIA Broadcast App 1.3 update improves noise removal and more

NVIDIA has today released a new version of its Broadcast App in the form of a 1.3 update which brings with it a wide range of tweaks and enhancements improving noise removal, adding support for more cameras and reducing system impact to name just a few. Features of the NVIDIA Broadcast App and ecosystem include :

– Live streamers get NVIDIA’s noise removal in OBS Studio 27, Streamlabs, XSplit Broadcaster 4.0, or Gamecaster 4, applying effects per audio source, providing more granular control over audio. Add Xaymar’s StreamFX plugin for OBS to get NVIDIA’s auto frame technology.

– Video editors and podcasters can add NVIDIA noise removal as a VST filter to any compatible apps using Xaymar’s VoiceFX. This works in Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Audition, or Audacity.

– VFX artists explore Notch’s native integration of virtual background, Face Tracking, and 3D Body Tracking, allowing for advanced VFX effects to be seamlessly added.

– Owners of AVerMedia microphones, headsets or cameras get all relevant NVIDIA Broadcast features directly embedded into the device’s software. AVerMedia’s CamEngine and VoiceEngine software can already enable Broadcast features.

Watch the video below to learn more about the new features, tweaks and enhancements you can expect in the latest NVIDIA Broadcast App 1.3 update.

“NVIDIA Broadcast’s noise removal AI effect has been widely praised for its ability to remove background noise while keeping speech clear and crisp. The exception? When someone speaks with a lot of emotion — typically speaking loudly or at a higher pitch — and their speech is sometimes inadvertently removed. This rarely happens, but is typically at the peak moments of excitement during a livestream. The new update addresses this with dedicated training sound profiles to retain that speech while removing the unwanted background noise. “

Source : NVIDIA

