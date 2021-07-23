NVIDIA Arm HPC Developer Kit with New HPC SDK v21.7 now available

Developers may be interested to know that NVIDIA has this week made available the new NVIDIA Arm HPC Developer Kit with the NVIDIA HPC SDK version 21.7. Offering an integrated hardware and software platform for creating, evaluating, and benchmarking HPC, AI, and scientific computing applications on a heterogeneous GPU- and CPU-accelerated computing system.

The NVIDIA Arm HPC Developer Kit comes complete with a Arm CPU, an NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPU server, and the NVIDIA HPC SDK suite of tools. “The validated platform provides quick and easy bring-up and a stable environment for accelerated code execution and evaluation, performance analysis, system experimentation, and system characterization” explains NVIDIA.

“This DevKit targets heterogeneous GPU/CPU system development, and includes an Arm CPU, two NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs, two NVIDIA BlueField-2 data processing units (DPUs), and the NVIDIA HPC SDK suite of tools. The NVIDIA Arm HPC Developer Kit is based on the GIGABYTE G242-P32 2U server, and leverages the NVIDIA HPC SDK, a comprehensive suite of compilers, libraries, and tools for HPC delivering performance, portability, and productivity. The platform will support Ubuntu, SLES, and RHEL operating systems. “

HPC SDK 21.7 includes:

Full support for the NVIDIA Arm HPC Developer Kit

CUDA 11.4 support

HPC Compilers with Arm-specific performance enhancements including improved vectorization and optimized math functions

Maintenance support and bug fixes

Source : NVIDIA

