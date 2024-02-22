NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang unveiling new AI breakthrough at GTC 2024

The upcoming GTC 2024 conference in San Jose is shaping up to be a significant event for those interested in the latest developments in artificial intelligence. From March 18-21, industry professionals and enthusiasts will gather to hear from NVIDIA’s CEO, Jensen Huang, who will open the event with a keynote speech. His talk is expected to cover the newest AI breakthroughs and will be available to everyone, both live and on-demand, without any registration required.

NVIDIA has been at the forefront of AI technology since 2014 and is set to display its latest work in areas such as large language models, cybersecurity, and robotics. The conference boasts an impressive schedule with 900 sessions and 300 exhibitors, providing a comprehensive look at how NVIDIA’s technology is influencing various industries, including healthcare, finance, and automotive.

The event will feature presentations from some of the biggest names in the tech world, including representatives from OpenAI, Microsoft, Google DeepMind, Meta, and Stanford University. These speakers will share their perspectives and breakthroughs, offering attendees a window into the future of tech.

Notable speakers include:

Brad Lightcap, chief operating officer, OpenAI

Sébastien Bubeck, vice president, Microsoft GenAI

Vincent Vanhoucke, distinguished scientist and senior director of robotics, Google DeepMind

Joelle Pineau, vice president of AI research, Meta

Dr. Fei-Fei Li, professor of computer science and HAI co-director, Stanford University

Dr. Priscilla Chan, cofounder and co-CEO, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

Stefan Goebel, senior vice president, chief of staff, product engineering and head of strategic engineering partnerships, SAP Labs

Belinda Neal, chief operating officer for core engineering and head of engineering partnerships, Goldman Sachs

Moises Hernandez-Fernandez, vice president of machine learning center of excellence, JPMorgan Chase

Shan Jegatheeswaran, vice president and global head of MedTech Digital, Johnson & Johnson

Rodolphe Katra, vice president of AI, Medtronic

Aaron Saunders, CTO, Boston Dynamics

Over 1,000 organizations, including Amazon, Adobe, and Mercedes-Benz, will be present to demonstrate how AI is reshaping their businesses. The conference will highlight the progress in large language models by OpenAI and Google DeepMind. Attendees will also gain insights into the latest cybersecurity strategies, where AI is playing a crucial role in combating digital threats. Robotics will be another area of focus, with demonstrations of autonomous robots performing intricate tasks.

For healthcare professionals, there will be valuable discussions on how AI is transforming diagnostics and patient care. The finance industry will explore how AI is being used to assess risks and detect fraud. Meanwhile, the automotive sector will present the newest AI-driven vehicles and advancements in autonomous driving technology.

The GTC 2024 conference promises to be a central point for learning and innovation in AI, with Jensen Huang’s keynote setting the stage for conversations that will shape the future of the field. Participants will come away with a deeper understanding of the profound impact AI is having on different facets of life and business.



