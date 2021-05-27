Nubia Redmagic 6R smartphone unveiled

Nubia has launched their latest smartphone in China, the Nubia Redmagic 6R and the handset comes with a 6.67 inch AMOLED display that features a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and it comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Nubia Redmagic 6R comes with a 4200 mAh battery and it features 30W charging, there is a range of high end camera which include a 16 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies.

On the rear of the device there is a 64 megapixel main cameea, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, plus a 5 megapixel and 2 megapixel cameras,

Pricing for the handset starts at CNY 2,999 for the 8GB model and CNY 3,299 for the 256GB model, there will be a global version of the handset launching in June.

Source Nubia

