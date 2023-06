Nubia Neo 5G smartphone gets official

ZTE has added a new Android smartphone to its Nubia range with the launch of the new Nubia Neo 5G. The new Nubia Neo 5G smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels, the display also features a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset comes with a Unisoc T820 processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage, plus there is a microSD card slot for expansion and a virtual RAM feature which will give you an extra 8GB.

The new Nubia Neo 5G comes with Android 13 and it will feature a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear of the device. The two rear cameras include a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies.

The handset will come in a choice of two colors, there are War-damaged Yello and Phantom Black and the device will retail for THB 6,999 which is about $199 at the current exchange rate.

Source Gizmochina



