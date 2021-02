Novitec McLaren 765LT comes with 855 horsepower

Novitec has taken the McLaren 765LT and give it more power and a number of upgrades, the car comes with up to 855 horsepower and 898 Nm of torque.

The new Novitec McLaren 765LT also comes with a 0 to 100 km (0-62 mph) time of just 2.5 seconds and the car features a top speed of 300 km/h.

NOVITEC high-performance exhaust systems made of ultra-light INCONEL optimize the performance and make the exhaust note even more spectacular.

Another focal point of the NOVITEC range is the putting even more sporty emphasis on the appearance: The NOVITEC hi-tech forged wheels with diameters of 20 and 21 inches were developed in cooperation with the American high-end manufacturer Vossen. In addition, custom aerodynamic-enhancement components, which also come in a naked-carbon version, can give the bodywork even more of a racing design.

You can find out more details about the new Novitec McLaren 765LT over at Novitech at the link below, the cart also gets a range of styling upgrades.

