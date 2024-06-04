Novitec Maserati MC20 Cielo Unveiled

The NOVITEC Maserati MC20 Cielo is a testament to the seamless fusion of luxury and high performance in the world of supercars. This masterpiece of automotive engineering is the result of a collaboration between Maserati, the renowned Italian luxury car manufacturer, and NOVITEC, a German automotive refinement specialist known for its expertise in enhancing the performance and aesthetics of high-end vehicles.

Unparalleled Power and Acceleration

At the heart of the NOVITEC Maserati MC20 Cielo lies a twin-turbo V6 mid-mounted engine, meticulously tuned by NOVITEC to deliver an astonishing 523 kW / 711 hp and a peak torque of 818 Nm. This immense power propels the car from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 2.8 seconds, making it one of the quickest accelerating vehicles in its class. The top speed of over 325 km/h is a testament to the car’s raw power and aerodynamic efficiency.

To further enhance the performance and acoustic experience, NOVITEC offers a high-performance exhaust system available in stainless steel or ultra-light INCONEL alloy. The latter option not only reduces weight but also provides exceptional heat resistance, ensuring optimal performance even under the most demanding conditions.

Bespoke Customization Options

One of the hallmarks of the NOVITEC Maserati MC20 Cielo is its extensive customization possibilities. Each vehicle can be tailored to the individual preferences of the customer, ensuring a truly unique driving experience. From the choice of exterior colors and finishes to the selection of high-quality leather and Alcantara for the interior, every detail can be personalized to reflect the owner’s style and taste.

NOVITEC offers a range of additional options to further enhance the vehicle’s performance and aesthetics. These include aerodynamic enhancements, such as a front spoiler, side skirts, and a rear diffuser, which not only improve the car’s visual appeal but also optimize its airflow and downforce. Sports springs are available for those seeking an even more dynamic driving experience, providing improved handling and a lower center of gravity.

Uncompromising Attention to Detail

The NOVITEC Maserati MC20 Cielo showcases an unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and attention to detail. The vehicle’s exterior features sleek lines and sculpted contours, accentuated by the NOVITEC NF11 high-tech forged wheels in a 21-inch size. These wheels not only add to the car’s visual appeal but also contribute to its improved handling and performance.

Inside the cabin, the use of premium materials and meticulous stitching creates an atmosphere of unparalleled luxury. The customizable interior allows owners to select from a wide range of high-quality leather and Alcantara options, ensuring that every surface exudes opulence and comfort.

Pricing and Availability

Given the bespoke nature of the NOVITEC Maserati MC20 Cielo, pricing varies depending on the specific customization options and materials chosen. For example, the ultra-light INCONEL alloy exhaust system with optional 999 fine gold plating adds a touch of exclusivity and prestige, but also impacts the overall cost. Interested buyers are encouraged to contact NOVITEC directly or visit their official website for detailed pricing information and to discuss their specific requirements.

The NOVITEC Maserati MC20 Cielo represents the pinnacle of automotive engineering, combining the best of Italian luxury with German performance expertise. With its unparalleled power, bespoke customization options, and uncompromising attention to detail, this supercar is a true masterpiece that sets a new standard in the world of high-performance luxury vehicles.

Source Novitec



