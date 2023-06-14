Lotus Emira GT4 gets improved performance

Lotus has announced that their new Lotus Emira Gt4 now comes with improved performance and the car is now in production and ready for delivery to its first customers. Lotus has upgraded the specifications and the performance of the car.

The first orders of the new Emira GT4 will be shipped to customers this summer and the cars are headed to customers in the USA, Uk, Europe and China, the power of the car has been increased by 10 percent to 455 horsepower.

It now comes with optimized aerodynamics and an all-new six-speed paddle-shift sequential racing gearbox and control system, plus enhancements to the braking system, springs and more.

Gavan Kershaw, Director of Vehicle Attributes, Lotus, and a former British GT Championship winner has been heavily involved in the development of the Emira GT4 from day one. He commented: “The Emira road car was such an excellent starting point for a GT4, and we’ve now further refined and tuned the package with the team at RML to create what we believe is a highly competitive and performance-oriented race car. We know our customers are keen to get behind the wheel and we’re looking forward to seeing their results.”

For anyone wanting to see the car and find out more, it will be on display at the Snetterton round of the British GT Championship on 17-18 June.

The Emira GT4 is the culmination of 75 years of innovation on the road and track, and marks the start of an exciting new era in performance GT racing for Lotus. Motorsport has always been part of the Lotus story. This year is the 75th anniversary of the first Lotus, the Mk I, which was a trials car built by founder Colin Chapman in 1948.

You can find out more details about the new Lotus Emira GT4 over at the Lotus website at the link below, the car starts at £179,000 before taxes and delivery.

Source Lotus



